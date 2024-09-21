Grant McCann delivers verdict on Harry Clifton red card and Doncaster Rovers' draw at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann spoke with the media following his side’s 1-1 draw at MK Dons. Here’s a transcript from his post-match interview.

Q: What did you make of the red card for Harry Clifton?

GM: "The first one (from Harry) is a yellow card. I don't disagree with that. But as games come and go it's very rare anyone gets booked in the first few minutes of a game but Harry does. The second one though was just a coming together in the middle of the pitch, no threat or nothing. I thought that was very, very harsh and it puts us on the back-foot.

"I've watched it back and I've seen the referee's position as well. For me it's a coming together. It's possibly a free-kick to MK but is it another yellow? I don't think so. I think the referee will be disappointed when he sees it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: Were you pleased with the reaction after the early red?

GM: "I could see a few players getting disheartened because they wanted to go forward but we had to defend. We then had a few half-chances and then they score. But I was pleased with how the boys dug in right until MK's red card. I think from that moment onwards you can see the difference in class of the two teams.

"That's not me being critical. I just thought we were the better team as soon as it went ten-versus-ten. I'm scratching my head as to how we've not won it. But the boys stood firm, we got the goal and we'll take the point and move on.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann on the touchline at Milton Keynes Dons

"I'm frustrated because I think it would have been a really good game if it was 11 v 11. I think we probably would have come out on top but listen, we'll take the point."

Q: It didn't seem a game worthy of two red cards?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: There wasn't one bad tackle in the game really. Maybe the one Harry got booked for first, I've not seen it back on video the red card for their player (Harrison).

"I'm just frustrated. I'm pleased and proud of the players because it's difficult coming to very much a possession-based team when you have to keep your shape, shuffle and work hard. I'm proud of how they responded how they did. Even with ten men we had moments but once it went ten-versus-ten we were much better."

Q: Did you feel any time that the referee was looking to level it up (red cards)?

GM: I wouldn't question the referee's integrity. That's not for me to answer. All I can speak about is our sending-off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Were you happy with how the players bided their time and picked their moments?

GM: It was good to see Jay McGrath and Joe Olowu stepping in, Luke Molyneux was a threat. We knew that with any sort of balls into the box with Joe Ironside and Billy Sharp in there we've always got a chance. It was pleasing to see a routine from a set-play come off.

"I'm pleased because I've had a bit of a gripe in weeks gone by and probably last season about when we're not getting goals from open play we need to find them from set-pieces so it was nice to see that today.

Q: It was sheer will for Tom's goal wasn't it?

GM: "Yes. It was a tremendous goal and ball from Joe Sbarra."

Q: What did today tell you about the team's character?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: "After Harrogate the team was hurt but there's massive character in this group, there really is. We were the only team pushing for a winner here against a good MK team. As soon as it was ten v ten we were very, very good."

Q: How's Luke Molyneux after going off late?

GM: "He's alright. He was smashed on the edge of the box late on. He's actually had a few kicks today but he's a tough boy."