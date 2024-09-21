Doncaster Rovers earn point at MK Dons as refereeing calls overshadow contest + ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers earned a hard-fought point on the road after a 1-1 draw at MK Dons, in a game that saw both teams finish a man light.

Harry Clifton was given his marching orders inside ten minutes after two quickfire bookings. Ellis Harrison's goal saw the hosts go in front before the goalscorer was also sent off just after half-time, this time for a straight red card.

Rovers rallied and Tom Anderson headed home the equaliser late on although had the better chances to force a winner. The visitors started the brighter with Jordan Gibson blazing over in the early exchanges after a cute pick-out by Ben Close.

But any kind of rhythm was effectively taken away inside ten minutes when Harry Clifton was inexplicably shown a red card by referee Simon Mather after two harsh bookings within minutes of each other. The first one was undoubtedly a caution but the second, when watching it live, was questionable.

Harry Clifton is sent off by Referee Simon Mather.

His manager Grant McCann was incandescent at the decision, having plenty of words for fourth official Adrian Tranter.

After the dismissal the only thing that changed was that MK Dons enjoyed more prolonged periods of possession than normal. And after patient build-up they slowly began to exert themselves higher up the pitch. Joe Tomlinson's dipping attempt - punched away uncomfortably by Ted Sharman-Lowe - was a warning that wasn't heeded. Minutes later Ellis Harrison had made the breakthrough when he tapped in from a few yards out after Aaron Nemane picked him out with a precise centre.

The hosts then reverted to type and bossed the ball with Rovers struggling to impose themselves in the final third. It said it all when Gibson tried a Hollywood finish just inside the hosts' half after pinching the ball off a defender. It was probably out of frustration or desperation that he tried a shot at goal, given the dearth of options he had.

Just before the interval Luke Molyneux botched a golden chance to level when he miscued a header from just a few yards out.

Six minutes into the second half the referee evened it out and dished a red card out to goalscorer Harrison for a studs-up foul on Owen Bailey.

That saw Rovers fans - of whom there were more than 1,000 in attendance - roar their team on as they looked to awake from their slumber. Incidentally it was nearly the hosts who responded to the flashpoint when Sharman-Lowe's legs denied Alex Gilbey what would have been a sucker punch second.

McCann reacted by making a triple sub and reverting to a back three as they looked to fashion a response in the final half-hour.

Ephraim Yeboah, one of those brought on, drew Tom McGill into action with a decent attempt from distance. Soon after Molyneux warmed the goalkeepers' gloves after fine hold-up play from Joe Ironside before the breakthrough for McCann's men finally arrived – through an unlikely source.

Tom Anderson applied a bullet, downward header from sub Joe Sbarra's arrowed corner to level matters and send the away end into raptures.

But despite having the momentum they couldn't turn the screw for a winner. Jay McGrath almost nicked it with what proved to be the very last action of the game but his header sailed over the bar to ensure spoils were shared.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 6

Wasn't tested an awful lot but made a crucial save just after Harrison's dismissal, saving Gilbey's effort from close-range with an outstretched leg.

Jamie Sterry 5

Looked more solid than in recent games but some passes were well adrift of their intended target. Sacrificed as part of tactical change second half.

Tom Anderson 6

Lost Harrison for a split second as the forward tapped in to open the scoring. Apart from that was mostly solid, racking up highest number of clearances. Provided the bullet header from Sbarra's corner to restore parity.

Jay McGrath 6

Plenty of clearances and blocked shots - most of any Rovers player. Even ventured forward himself and saw a rasping shot in second half. Getting better each game.

Brandon Fleming 4

Was targeted regularly by Dons and was beaten to the punch by Nemane, who teed up the opener. May well have given away a penalty had Harrison not finished, given he brought Nemane down in the aftermath. Was one of three players subbed off in formation switch-up.

Ben Close 6

An okay showing. A few tricks and clever touches that didn't work, but some nice passes that found their intended targets. Sbarra replaced him for the final quarter.

Owen Bailey 6

Another battling display as he put himself about. Took a nasty one from Harrison in the red card incident but was able to carry on. Made most key passes of any away player.

Harry Clifton 3

Obviously didn't mean to get sent off but his rash, early challenges ensured a wrecking ball was put to Rovers' gameplan.

Jordan Gibson 4

Was the liveliest of the front three in the first half but more often than not he was just so wasteful. Case in point just on half-time when he shot wide with Molyneux in a far better position. Needs to work on his decision-making.

Joe Ironside 5

A tough one to judge as he fed off scraps first half. Saw more of it once it became ten versus ten. No shots - even off target - is a worrying stat considering he played the full 90 minutes, though.

Luke Molyneux 6

Missed a sitter right on the brink of half-time when it looked easier to score. Took on his marker more after the restart but just lacked that final, killer finish or pass.

Subs:

Billy Sharp 4

Fed off scraps when he came on, with barely any involvement.

Ephraim Yeboah 5

Got a cheap caution almost as soon as he entered the field.

Joseph Olowu 6

Looked steady when brought on for the revamped back three.

Joe Sbarra 6

Provided the assist with a fizzing corner that landed right on the head of Anderson for the leveller.

Patrick Kelly N/A

Late change for Molyneux. On the end of a real tough challenge by Gilbey in the latter stages.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Broadbent.