'Good conundrums' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reflects on successful pre-season

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says their pre-season "couldn't have gone any better".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers rounded off their summer schedule last weekend with a goalless draw away at League One neighbours Rotherham United.

Whilst the contest was low on quality, it did provide another useful run-out for McCann's side as they continue to build towards their curtain-raiser at home to Accrington Stanley this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a week-long training camp in Portugal, Rovers contested a clutch of friendlies and scored plenty of goals along the way. Their only loss to Championship side Middlesbrough although they more than held their own for large periods of that game.

Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne have some selection posers to consider ahead of the first league game. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"It couldn't have gone any better for us, from a fitness point of view," McCann told the media when asked to assess how their preparations for the new campaign have gone. "The game (at Rotherham) was irrelevant really but from a fitness point of view we're happy with where the group are. We're looking forward to next week.

"We'll prepare and get some fitness into the boys. They've worked hard this week. Once the season starts we go Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday so that was the reason behind the work so that we're ready for when it comes. We're pleased."

McCann has essentially a fully fit squad with only two players missing at the New York Stadium. Midfielder Ben Close is on his way back to fitness after a lengthy injury whilst George Miller was absent after being granted permission to talk to a potential new employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a fully fit squad," McCann added. "Everyone is fit. Ben Close trained but is a few weeks' away from (full) fitness and being available for selection. We're in a really good place so good conundrums for next week."