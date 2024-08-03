George Miller update provided after Doncaster Rovers forward sits out Rotherham United game
The forward was not part of the squad that drew 0-0 away at Rotherham United in their final pre-season outing before the new season begins next weekend.
Miller, 25, had a long-term injury last season and featured in the final game of the season in the play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe Alexandra. He made a cameo in that game and scored his penalty as Rovers lost out in the shoot-out.
Speaking to post-match, McCann has confirmed Miller could be on his way out.
"I've given him permission to go and speak to another club," he told the Free Press.
Miller has one year left on his contract but it's unclear whether the mooted move will be a loan or permanent deal.
Meanwhile, McCann reflected on today's low-key goalless clash against the Millers.
He said: "It was more minutes into the players' legs which was good. It was a good test against a team that came down from the Championship last year. It just petered out second half and that happens in pre-season games."
Rovers begin the new season at home to Accrington Stanley next Saturday.