Grant McCann has clarified George Miller’s absence after he sat out today’s friendly with Rotherham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward was not part of the squad that drew 0-0 away at Rotherham United in their final pre-season outing before the new season begins next weekend.

Miller, 25, had a long-term injury last season and featured in the final game of the season in the play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe Alexandra. He made a cameo in that game and scored his penalty as Rovers lost out in the shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to post-match, McCann has confirmed Miller could be on his way out.

Doncaster Rovers' George Miller. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"I've given him permission to go and speak to another club," he told the Free Press.

Miller has one year left on his contract but it's unclear whether the mooted move will be a loan or permanent deal.

Meanwhile, McCann reflected on today's low-key goalless clash against the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was more minutes into the players' legs which was good. It was a good test against a team that came down from the Championship last year. It just petered out second half and that happens in pre-season games."

Rovers begin the new season at home to Accrington Stanley next Saturday.