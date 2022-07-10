The club's new No 9 was once again on song in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Nuneaton Borough as he bagged his second goal in as many games.

"It's good to get on the scoresheet and show people what you're about, I'm here to score goals," said the 23-year-old, who signed a three-year deal with Rovers after leaving Barnsley.

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller.

"As long as I keep getting good service, hopefully I'll score."

Miller labelled his pace and movement as his best attributes and added: “I’m probably not going to create stuff out of nothing, but I rely on good service.

"I back myself – if I get good service, I’ll score.”

As one of several new boys, the Bolton-born striker will take part in an initiation in front of his teammates and club staff before the first game of the season against Bradford City.

The prospect of standing on a table and singing in front of a room of people is, for most, daunting to say the least.

But Miller, who can count 10 clubs on his CV already thanks to a host of loan moves, isn’t too fazed.

"When you have done five or six like I have you could put a concert on,” he said.

“I’ve been to so many clubs I could probably get an album out."

Past covers include Michael Jackson’s Man in The Mirror and Saturday Night at The Movies by The Drifters.

And for his next song?