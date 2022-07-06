George Miller has experienced a nomadic start to life in professional football, which has included no fewer than seven spells on loan, from Witton Albion to Walsall via Wrexham.

Last season’s stint in the Black Country was his most settled and productive sojourn yet and saw him fire 12 goals to earn his latest move.

George Miller celebrates after scoring for Walsall last season. Photo: James Holyoak | MI News.

"My contract is three years but hopefully I do well and stay here for as long as possible because I want to be part of something,” he says of his new surroundings.

"It’s a good atmosphere. Hopefully I’m not going to be living out of a suitcase anymore, I can play and get settled on and off the pitch.”

Miller’s aim for his time in South Yorkshire is clear: "I want goals. Strikers are selfish. But I want team performances and I want wins.

"This is the first time I’ve felt part of a proper team where hopefully I’m the main man playing every week, scoring.

"But if someone else is scoring I’m going to be cheering the lads on and giving it my best and helping when I do get on the pitch.

"Ultimately, if the team do well, I do well. I just want to get as high as I can and score as many goals as I can."

He plans to split his time between his hometown of Bolton and Doncaster, and has been sharing lifts with three other members of Rovers’ North West contingent – Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor and Ro-Shaun Williams.

On the pitch, it’s still early days, but the former Bury youngster made a good first impression against Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, scoring just six minutes after coming off the bench with a well-taken header from inside the six-yard box.

And while new-boy initiations are scheduled for the eve of Doncaster’s first game of the new season, Miller has already broken the ice, as his former Middlesbrough teammate Adam Clayton explains.

"There’s a lot of good characters but he’s fitted in quite well,” says Clayton with a smile.

"He dishes it out to everyone, he doesn’t shy away from any of the senior players and gives me a bit of stick, to be fair to him.

"It’s all good banter and it helps the dressing room.”

‘Plenty of clubs’ were interested in Miller’s signature after he reached double figures in League Two last season, according to Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

So how was he convinced DN4 was the right place to settle down?

“We want to be pushing at the top of the league and going for it,” says Miller.

"That’s what I want to be a part of. Hopefully this will be the first time I’ll be in a winning team often.