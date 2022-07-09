The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Walsall at the end of last season following the expiry of a short-term contract he signed with them in February.
Read More
He started Rovers’ friendly against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.
Tomlin has spent the majority of his career in the Championship and amassed several million pounds in transfer fees.
His form at Boro earned him a move to AFC Bournemouth, then in the Premier League, in 2016 for a reported £3.5 million.
He made six appearances in the top flight before joining Bristol City.
Leicester-born Tomlin was also part of the Cardiff side promoted to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season and helped them reach the play-offs as player of the season in 19/20.
He left the Bluebirds by mutual consent in October before joining Walsall, with whom he made five appearances - four of them off the bench.