The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Walsall at the end of last season following the expiry of a short-term contract he signed with them in February.

He started Rovers’ friendly against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

Lee Tomlin in action for Walsall last season (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Tomlin has spent the majority of his career in the Championship and amassed several million pounds in transfer fees.

His form at Boro earned him a move to AFC Bournemouth, then in the Premier League, in 2016 for a reported £3.5 million.

He made six appearances in the top flight before joining Bristol City.

Leicester-born Tomlin was also part of the Cardiff side promoted to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season and helped them reach the play-offs as player of the season in 19/20.