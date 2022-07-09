Doncaster Rovers take former Bristol City, Cardiff and Middlesbrough attacker Lee Tomlin on trial

Doncaster Rovers have taken former Bristol City, Cardiff and Middlesbrough attacker Lee Tomlin on trial.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 3:00 pm

The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Walsall at the end of last season following the expiry of a short-term contract he signed with them in February.

Read More

Read More
Former youth team striker returns to Doncaster Rovers to try and win professiona...

He started Rovers’ friendly against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lee Tomlin in action for Walsall last season (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Tomlin has spent the majority of his career in the Championship and amassed several million pounds in transfer fees.

His form at Boro earned him a move to AFC Bournemouth, then in the Premier League, in 2016 for a reported £3.5 million.

He made six appearances in the top flight before joining Bristol City.

Leicester-born Tomlin was also part of the Cardiff side promoted to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season and helped them reach the play-offs as player of the season in 19/20.

He left the Bluebirds by mutual consent in October before joining Walsall, with whom he made five appearances - four of them off the bench.

MiddlesbroughBristol CityCardiffPremier League