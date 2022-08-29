Gary McSheffrey happy for streetwise Doncaster Rovers to be perceived as pantomine villians
Gary McSheffrey has no problem with his team being perceived as pantomine villians.
Not for the first time this term, Doncaster Rovers upset the opposition with their tactics on the road as they made it six games unbeaten in League Two with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Northampton Town.
Cobblers boss Jon Brady claimed Rovers ‘came to stifle the game’ despite the visitors controlling proceedings for large periods and creating more chances.
“In the dugout and on the pitch I thought we managed the game well,” said McSheffrey, who revealed his message to the players at full time.
"I just said to them ‘you are all great lads but at times you are horrible as well – and I love it. I absolutely love it’.”
He continued: "It’s a bit of game nous, game intelligence.
"The young players are taking things on board really well and we have got some good old pro’s, old heads, that are role models for them and manage the game well.”
On the decision to award Doncaster a penalty following Shaun McWilliams’ foul on Lee Tomlin, Brady said: “He is one of the cleverest players in the EFL and knows how to win penalties like that.
"I don't have any qualms.”
Rovers’ game intelligence was on display again as George Miller waited to take the decisive spot kick.
McSheffrey said: "Rowey (Tommy Rowe) took the ball off him but I think it was just to take a bit of pressure off because it was dragging on a little bit.
"You can think a lot of things when you have got the ball in your hand for two or three minutes.”