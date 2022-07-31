Bradford City boss slams Doncaster Rovers’ tactics after Bantams held to draw

Rovers, who played with ten men for more than half of the game following Lee Tomlin’s red card, saw just 20 per cent of possession over 90 minutes.

Spurred on by a record-high League Two crowd of 19,368, the Bantams produced no fewer than 22 efforts on goal, although just two of them were on target.

Doncaster's Adam Clayton is brought down by Bradford's skipper Richie Smallwood.

They also conceded 11 fouls throughout the match, which left the expectant home fans increasingly frustrated.

Hughes, who is under pressure to win promotion after splashing out on 14 new signings this summer, said: “They had a lot of guys going down too easily holding their heads and the ref bought that.

“It was a definite game plan from them and it fragmented the game.

“19,000 people came here today to watch a game of football and unfortunately we didn’t really see one because the opposition didn’t want to engage.”

Tensions boiled over at the full-time whistle when Bradford sub Kian Harratt was sent off following a melee.

The home side also demanded Liam Ravenhill be sent off for his sixth-minute challenge on Emmanuel Osadebe, which left the Bradford man with a suspected broken leg.

Discussing the injury, Hughes said: “It’s not good news. It could very well be a double break so, if that’s the case, there is an issue with ligaments as well.

“He’s going to be out for a significant amount of time and our thoughts are with him.