Rovers once again went into a game against one of League Two’s promotion favourites as the underdog but were good value for three points at Sixfields Stadium thanks to George Miller’s second-half penalty.

The result stretched Doncaster’s unbeaten start to six matches and moved them into the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Doncaster's Lee Tomlin is brought down by Northampton's Shaun McWilliams for a penalty.

“Bar a couple of late shaky moments it was a comfortable win,” said McSheffrey.

"It wasn’t a fluent win where we peppered their goal but George had a good chance to make it 2-0 and I don't think it would have been an injustice.

"I think we would have deserved it.”

Striker Miller should have doubled his tally and Rovers’ advantage when he was played through one-on-one but was dispossessed by Northampton’s Tyler Magloire before he could apply the finish.

Experienced striker Danny Hylton then went close at the other end when his header from six yards out went just wide of the post.

McSheffrey added: “Today was probably the most comfortable I have felt on the sideline knowing the players are capable of managing a game and delivering a gameplan.

"There’s a lot of trust in a lot of players now.

"We know what we are capable of. This was a bit of a statement fixture today, it would be a good marker for where we’re at. People will notice us, that’s for sure.”

McSheffrey handed a full professional debut to 18-year-old centre-back Bobby Faulkner against the division’s top-scorers.

The Cobblers included seven-goal forward Sam Hoskins in their starting line-up and brought veteran Hylton off the bench in pursuit of an equaliser, but were limited to few chances throughout.

“There was a couple of occasions where he was a little bit rash and too eager to win balls, but we have got to accept that’s him – and that’s what we love about him,” said McSheffrey.

"His aggression and his belief and his character is great. It’s what we want at the club.”

Youth-team graduate Faulkner was preferred to his more experienced colleague Adam Long, 21, at the heart of Doncaster's defence.