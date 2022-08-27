Doncaster Rovers player ratings after impressive win over Northampton Town
Doncaster Rovers maintained their unbeaten start in League Two thanks to George Miller's second-half penalty against Northampton Town.
Rovers’ No 9 sent the keeper the wrong way from 12 yards for his third goal of the season after Lee Tomlin was brought down in the box by Shaun McWilliams.
And Miller should have doubled Doncaster’s advantage late on when he ran through one-on-one, only for a last-ditch tackle to thwart him.
Danny Hylton might have then equalised for the Cobblers but headed wide from six yards out.
The result lifts Gary McSheffrey's side into the automatic promotion places after six games, of which they have won four.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players.