Former Premier League man confirms sudden Doncaster Rovers departure
The 52-year-old, a Premier League regular in his playing days with Chelsea and Leicester City, joined the club back in October 2021 originally linking up with the academy coaching staff.
He then stepped up to the first team later that year, becoming Gary McSheffrey's number two. He then bumped back down into the academy and most recently was bossing the under-18s.
Writing on Twitter/X, he posted on Monday morning: "My time at Doncaster Rovers has come to an end, in over 2 years at the club working 4 different roles from YDP right up to the 1st team, I take away invaluable experiences. I’m proud of my contribution to the development of some exciting players and look fwd (sic) seeing their progression."
A Rovers statement said: “Frank Sinclair is leaving the club by mutual consent so that he can pursue other opportunities. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”
