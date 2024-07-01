Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Sinclair has confirmed that he's left Doncaster Rovers.

The 52-year-old, a Premier League regular in his playing days with Chelsea and Leicester City, joined the club back in October 2021 originally linking up with the academy coaching staff.

He then stepped up to the first team later that year, becoming Gary McSheffrey's number two. He then bumped back down into the academy and most recently was bossing the under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on Twitter/X, he posted on Monday morning: "My time at Doncaster Rovers has come to an end, in over 2 years at the club working 4 different roles from YDP right up to the 1st team, I take away invaluable experiences. I’m proud of my contribution to the development of some exciting players and look fwd (sic) seeing their progression."