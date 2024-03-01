Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 41-year-old had an 11-month spell in the Eco-Power Stadium hotseat between December 2021 and October 2022.

Now, he's joined up with Premier League side Sheffield United. McSheffrey will be undertaking coaching duties in the club's academy, working with the Development squad as a forwards coach.

And he'll be joined by another man with a strong Rovers connection. Jamie McCombe spent three years in South Yorkshire, helping them win promotion to the Championship in his first season.

Former Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey is back in football. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

He's also joined McSheffrey at Sheffield United, where he'll be undertaking a similar role putting the club's young defenders through their paces.

Speaking to the Free Press last summer about his exit from the club, McSheffrey was asked if he had any regrets over his time in the top job - his first in senior football.

"You learn on the job, I don't care what anyone says people are always learning on the job. You always need the first job, or first couple, to get experience.

“I have learnt a lot on reflection. It's hard at the time when you are constantly on to the next game and in the bubble.

Former Doncaster defender Jamie McCombe. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)