Exclusive: Gary McSheffrey finally breaks silence on Doncaster Rovers exit

McSheffrey spent 11 months in the Doncaster hotseat until his dismissal in October following a run of six defeats in 10 matches.

At the time Rovers were just three points outside League Two’s play-off places, having been relegated under McSheffrey last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the team finished the season closer to the relegation zone than the top seven.

Gary McSheffrey during his final game in charge of Doncaster Rovers away to Carlisle United.

In a wide-ranging two-part interview with The Free Press, McSheffrey lifted the lid on a challenging period for the club.

Part one covers his proudest moments in charge, regrets, and relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was your proudest moment in the job?

“Probably last season winning at Sunderland and MK Dons when they were really good.

"Finding some good, raw talent, bringing some players through, creating some sellable assets like Bobby (Faulker) and Kyle (Hurst).

“There were some nice messages when I left. For example, Kyle Knoyle felt he'd got his confidence back up under me. After his first season wasn't the best but he finished strong and carried that on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could you single out a best signing?

"Hursty, probably. I think he's going to go on to good things.

"I had big expectations of Harrison Biggins, he went on to have a decent season and started to come good towards the end of my tenure.

“George (Miller) has got his goals. The goal return he got early on was good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight of Doncaster’s top-scorer Miller’s 13 goals this term came under McSheffrey, who added: "I do think there were some good signings, but there were some we shouldn't have brought to the club.”

McSheffrey, who signed 19 players while in charge, either on loan or permanently, remained tight-lipped on the identity of those regretted signing.

He said: “You learn and reflect.

"If there's another opportunity, you know what not to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that note, do you have any regrets?

“There are always some things.

"You learn on the job, I don't care what anyone says people are always learning on the job. You always need the first job, or first couple, to get experience.

“There's definitely things I would have done differently. In recruitment there would have been some different things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There would have been some players we wouldn't have signed, some different offers in the retains and released.

"There would have been some changes, but it wasn't all my decision.

“I have learnt a lot on reflection. It's hard at the time when you are constantly on to the next game and in the bubble.

"There were a few decisions where I'd be a bit firmer, saying no to a few things, a few players. Following your gut on a few things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you regret taking the job? It looked like a tough ask on paper.

McSheffrey took over with Doncaster second from bottom in League One and six points from safety.

At no stage did they climb out of the relegation zone in the remaining 27 games of the season and were eventually relegated on the final day, finishing two points from safety.

He said: “It was really. It's hard to say you regret it because you have got to take opportunities in life sometimes when they come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it probably would have come back round in the future.”

McSheffrey admitted he initially took some persuading to take the role, adding: “I was comfortable, I was stable, enjoying my role in the background in the development side of it.

"But I have been in professional football, I have been a competitor, since leaving school. Even in school you play to win, you always play to win.

"I hadn't had that competitive edge on a Saturday for a while. In youth football you want to win and instil that into players but ultimately the result doesn't matter because it's not a results business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey lost three of his four matches in caretaker charge, winning one, before being appointed boss “after an extensive recruitment process,” the club said.

“I was interim but the adrenaline of scoring and winning at home to Shrewsbury, it kind of gives you that buzz,” he said.

"I was asked to interview for the role. The temptation and the carrot is too big to say no to.

“I could have stayed in my comfort zone coaching the youth team, I think it would have been a safe job for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Would it have been an ambitious one? No, not really. On the professional side of things I don't regret taking the role, it gives you that competitiveness back.”

How was your relationship with the club's hierarchy?

"Terry (Bramall, owner), I saw him on the odd occasion. He would come in and visit, he was always supportive and polite. He seemed like a genuinely nice guy.

“I would speak to David (Blunt, chairman) weekly. I got on well with David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I found Gavin (Baldwin, CEO) good to work with, very supportive. James (Coppinger, head of football operations) I knew from playing.

"Once James's role was made through the club that probably made mine and Gavin's relationship a bit less regular because they put James in charge of the football.

"I didn't really feel like I needed an in-between person because there weren’t that many people to see.”

Did you feel you received enough support?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was mixed.

"The majority of the time they were quite supportive but there were a few key occasions where there wasn't much support.”

How was your relationship with James Coppinger?

"It wasn't very fluent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was never really much chemistry. I think he wants a clear style of how he wants football to be played at Doncaster. It's very much the way he played under Sean O'Driscoll.

“I get that and would love that as well, you want your best players on the ball. But realistically it was going to take time, more funding, and better players.”

What did you make of the club's statement about your departure?

Blunt’s statement cited “a growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “We have also been disappointed that our wishes for a particular style of play and overall identity, which were clearly laid out over the summer, have not been brought into effect in competitive matches.

"We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach.”

McSheffrey said: “That was really disappointing because I had spoken to David at 8.30 that morning and the conversation we had about exiting the club was very different to that statement that came out half an hour later.

"That was disappointing, I thought we got on OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I knew we were doing OK. I knew the hurdles and barriers to get over and was fine with that.

“We were finding a way to win. We were always going to lose the odd games, that's football and it's a competitive league.

"We hadn't been in the league for a few years, so you are learning about certain teams when you play them.

"You do your preparation but, for example, Sutton, they shocked us with how physical they were, how relentless they were, how quick and strong. It was an eye-opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dug in and found a way to beat them. We got off to a decent start without getting to the levels, but I knew they would come.”