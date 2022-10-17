McSheffrey’s assistant Steve Eyre has also left the club with head of professional development phase coach Chad Gribble and youth development phase transition coach Paul Green taking temporary charge while a replacement is sought.

Rovers say the process of finding a new manager ‘is already well under way’.

The club’s chairman, David Blunt, said in a statement: “While results so far in Sky Bet League Two have been largely positive, there has been a growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games.

Gary McSheffrey issues instructions from the touchline in his final game in charge against Carlisle.

“We feel this is threatening our ability to achieve our stated goals for the season.

“We have also been disappointed that our wishes for a particular style of play and overall identity, which were clearly laid out over the summer, have not been brought into effect in competitive matches.

“These factors have combined to lead us to take this difficult decision to relieve Gary and Steve of their posts.

“We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach, and have reached a consensus that change is required in order to ensure we have the best chance of doing so.

“The process of securing a replacement is already well underway and we are hopeful for a swift resolution to our recruitment process. We expect to conclude interviews this week with an appointment to be made soon afterwards.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Gary for his dedicated service to the club as a player, coach and latterly manager. He initially stepped up to first team level in difficult circumstances and has carried himself with class and dignity throughout his tenure as manager.

“All at the club wish both Gary and Steve the very best for their futures.”

McSheffrey took over in December, initially as caretaker, following Richie Wellens’s sacking before being appointed on a full-time basis.

At the time Rovers were second from bottom in League One and six points from safety.

They were relegated at the end of last season and while they sit just three points outside the League Two play-off places, many performances this term have left a lot to be desired and appeared to be getting worse, not better.

Doncaster were beaten 3-0 away to Carlisle United on Saturday.

In total, McSheffrey lost 24 of his 46 games in charge with just 14 wins.

He spoke of his desire to fight on following Rovers’ sixth defeat in ten matches at the weekend, which resulted in more fans calling for him to be sacked throughout the match and again at the final whistle.

McSheffrey revealed he asked his players if they were still playing for him in the dressing room at full time – and admitted his confidence in his own position had been knocked following another poor showing and result.

He told The Free Press: “I’m not naive, you can’t get complacent and think you’re untouchable.

"I’m not daft, I know how it works.”

