Grant McCann's Maxime Biamou verdict ahead of reunion with former Doncaster Rovers loanee Mo Faal
The Frenchman arrived earlier this week on a short-term contract that McCann confirmed in the build-up to this game is until the end of the season.
Despite having wretched luck with injuries in recent years the 33-year-old is hoping to kickstart his career over the next two months.
In a quirk of fate Biamou has taken up shirt number 36 - previously worn by Rovers loanee Mo Faal. And the two could both feature on Saturday when Rovers make the trip to Walsall, who signed the West Brom man last month after his successful stint at Rovers came to an abrupt end.
Much was said about that at the time by McCann. But reflecting on it a month or so on, he told the Free Press he bares no grudge against the 21-year-old, who scored nine in 33 outings for Rovers.
“I look back hoping that Mo enjoyed his time here, hoping that he knows that we helped him get into this league - his first loan at this level," said McCann.
"And it worked out very well for us. But there’s no burnt bridges. People make decisions and Mo made his. But he’s a great young player and he’s going to have a very bright future in the game.
"He’s a pleasant young boy and he worked very hard for us when he was here. I’ve nothing bad to say about Mo. Football is all about decisions and people make decisions, right or wrong. That’s just the way it is.
As for Biamou, McCann was hopeful a few issues could be ironed out in order to get him fully registered for Saturday's clash in the West Midlands.
When quizzed on whether the former Coventry man will offer something different to top scorer Joe Ironside, McCann said: "Max is like a Conor Carty type, he's different to Joe. He wants to try and get in behind people but also he's physical enough to try and get hold of it. He gives us a different option in games if we need to change it, go to a two (up front) or whatever it may be.
"We want to try and get him going and get him as confident as possible because when he was on it (at Coventry), particularly in the League One season, you could see the threat he had. If we can get him to that sort of level again, in this short period of time, then we'll have a really good player."