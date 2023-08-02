Lifelong fan Ryan, who grew up in the city and oversaw a golden period in the club’s history from 1998 to 2013, is on a personal mission to help bring the good times back to his beloved Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has invested tens of thousands into the club this summer to buy more than 100 season tickets – and give them all away for free – and a further 250 tickets for the Sulphurites clash.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan and his wife Lynne show their colours.

A giant flag for the Black Bank is also on order and could be unveiled this weekend.

"I’m trying to get the Black Bank to be like a mini Kop,” Ryan said.

"The last game I attended was Barnsley away (November 2013), when I resigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were in the Championship and now look where we are. But I have great hopes for the season.”

The return of Grant McCann, who led Doncaster to the League One play-offs during his first spell in charge, and 10 new signings has helped transform the mood at the Eco-Power Stadium into one of optimism.

"I’m asking all the people that enjoyed the golden years I presided over to come back and support the team,” said Ryan.

"Let’s fill the Black Bank.

"The last two seasons are forgotten, they were terrible. I’m confident Grant McCann will do the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have spent 17 of the last 20 years in either League One or the Championship but recorded their lowest finish since returning to the Football League last term, a year after they were relegated.

Ryan was compelled to act when he began fearing a return to non-league.

Terry Bramall, who is now Doncaster’s sole funder, has since invested a “significant” sum for a promotion push.

Ryan, who will be joined by 20 family members in the Black Bank, said: “I’ll be going around the ground. I’m going in the Belle Vue bar to raise enthusiasm before the game.

"When the players come out there will be a wall of sound.