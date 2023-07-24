Ryan is on a personal mission to help his beloved Rovers sell 5,000 season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign, which it is hoped will be a memorable one ending in promotion.

The popular figure, who was chairman of his hometown club from 1998 to 2013, has already given away more than 100 season tickets to lucky fans after paying for them with his own money.

Now, he’s giving away 250 tickets for next Saturday’s match against Harrogate Town to help fill the Black Bank, where most of the atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium is generated on matchdays.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan.

Ryan will also be doing his bit to drum up some atmosphere on the opening day.

"I’m going in the Black Bank with a drum,” he revealed.

"I used to do that and it was very popular. I’m urging any fans that enjoyed my time as chairman to come and support the Rovers.

"I want to fill the Black Bank and make it an intimidating place.”

Ryan sold some of his personal Rovers memorabilia to help buy season tickets.

He is also donating 150 tickets for the Harrogate match to worthy causes.

He said: “Grant McCann will be our greatest signing.

"I want to bang the drum. Doncaster is a city now and we deserve to have a football club that’s a credit to the city.

"In my opinion, it’s a Championship club, that’s where we need to be eventually. But this season I will be happy to get back to League One.

"We should never be in League Two. But I’m confident Grant McCann will do the business.”

Rovers spent four consecutive years in the Championship from 2008 to 2012 during a golden era for the club under Ryan’s ownership alongside Dick Watson and Terry Bramall.

Bramall is now Doncaster’s sole funder and has made a “significant financial investment” into next season’s playing budget for a promotion push.

Every edition of this week’s Free Press – on sale from Thursday – will include a ticket coupon that can be redeemed on a first come, first served basis at the Doncaster Rovers ticket office.

