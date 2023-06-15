Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan makes hero’s homecoming at Dome event

John Ryan at the Doncaster Dome.

Lifelong fan Ryan, who was chairman of Rovers from 1998 to 2013 and is on a personal mission to help them sell 6,000 season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign, entered the stage to chants of ‘One John Ryan’ from the 600-plus crowd.

After declaring the club “the love of my life” at the end of his Q&A session, he received a standing ovation with optimism abound throughout the room.

Ryan is back to help drive support for Grant McCann’s promotion push after what he called “two years of hell.”

"I am fed up of watching all these empty seats in a stadium we worked so hard to get,” he said.

“We have got to do our bit. For God’s sake, buy a season ticket. We are moving towards 4,000 (sales), I want to get to 6,000. I want eight, nine, ten-thousand at games next season.

“It’s got to change, it’s got to be intimidating. Get behind the team, buy a season ticket, buy a shirt. Get behind Terry (Bramall, Doncaster’s sole funder), he’s put in a seven-figure sum.”

Ryan, who sported the club’s new home shirt and posed for photos with supporters before and after the event, also revealed he has battled thyroid cancer since leaving the club.

“Before I move on I want to see a bloody good side again,” Ryan added.

"This (club) is the love of my life, I’d do anything for Doncaster Rovers.”

Fans waxed lyrical about Ryan’s contribution to his beloved club after the event.

Tom Nixon, aged 25, from Hexthorpe, said: “As a man of Doncaster he's a legend, especially for the club.

"He will go down in history. A great figure, a great character, and an unbelievable person.”

Armthorpe-based Carol French, who attended her first game in 1970 on a first date with her late husband, Derek, added: “He’s a hero, one of the best.

"As soon as we got the new manager, I saw the young blood coming in, you could see he was building something special.”

David Richardson, from Woodlands, a supporter of 58 years, said: “John Ryan is Doncaster Rovers.