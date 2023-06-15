Ryan, who was Rovers’ chairman from 1998 to 2013, will be giving away season tickets to hard-up fans and worthy causes and holding what’s expected to be a no-holds-barred Q&A session.

Mr Ryan is on a personal mission to help his boyhood club Doncaster sell at least 5,000 season tickets for next term to give boss Grant McCann plenty of support from the terraces as the team embarks on a promotion push.

Rovers' then chairman John Ryan meets the crowds following the club's Johnson Paint Trophy win in 2007.