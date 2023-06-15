News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates from former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan’s giveaway and Q&A at Doncaster Dome

Join us for live updates as former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan does his bit to drum up excitement for next season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

Ryan, who was Rovers’ chairman from 1998 to 2013, will be giving away season tickets to hard-up fans and worthy causes and holding what’s expected to be a no-holds-barred Q&A session.

Mr Ryan is on a personal mission to help his boyhood club Doncaster sell at least 5,000 season tickets for next term to give boss Grant McCann plenty of support from the terraces as the team embarks on a promotion push.

Scroll down and refresh for updates.

Rovers' then chairman John Ryan meets the crowds following the club's Johnson Paint Trophy win in 2007.Rovers' then chairman John Ryan meets the crowds following the club's Johnson Paint Trophy win in 2007.
Rovers' then chairman John Ryan meets the crowds following the club's Johnson Paint Trophy win in 2007.

LIVE: Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan holds Q&A and season ticket giveaway

