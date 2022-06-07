Every player linked with Doncaster Rovers so far this summer

It’s that time of year again – transfer rumours are rife in the footballing world. Doncaster Rovers are no strangers to this – remember when Carlos Tevez was supposedly making his way down to DN4?
As such, all rumours on this list should be taken with a pinch of salt – apart from one of them, which has already been confirmed.
1. Harrison Biggins
Let's start with one that's been confirmed for a while now - Harrison Biggins was signed by Rovers from Fleetwood Town last month, promising a lot of potential. With bundles of energy and the ability to chip in with the ocassional goal, he could be a mainstay of the starting eleven next season.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Joe Sbarra
Here's a man in high demand - Doncaster are just one of several clubs rumoured to be pursuing Joe Sbarra's signature, after Solihull Moors failed to secure promotion to League Two. With 18 goals from midfield in 44 games, it isn't difficult to see why he's so highly regarded. Source: @efl_hub
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Ben Watson
Experienced midfielder Ben Watson is known for scoring the winning goal in the 2013 FA Cup Final - he turns 37 in less than a month's time, however. Does he have enough left in the tank for League Two? Source: @efl_hub
Photo: Alex Morton
4. Tyler Cordner
Weymouth's Tyler Cordner has had the presence of a lion in the heart of their defence. With Rovers looking consistently shaky at the back last season, could this young man be the key to solving Donny's defensive woes? Source: @efl_hub
Photo: Jacques Feeney