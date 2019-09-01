Doncaster Rovers ready to take striker pursuit right to the wire
Darren Moore will take his pursuit of a new number nine for Doncaster Rovers right up to the transfer deadline if that is what it takes.
The transfer window closes at 5pm on Monday for Leagues One and Two sides with the Rovers boss still looking to secure an experienced striker.
Moore admits he would have preferred to have signed a new forward much earlier this month but has been frustrated by changing scenarios with targets throughout August.
And he now hopes to avoid a last minute rush on Monday.
"If we can do it as early as possible, I'm happy to go," Moore said.
"It's not the fact that we're waiting until 5pm on Monday to do something, though if it does take that then so be it.
"We are trying to do things early so we can focus.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"The earlier I get them in the earlier I get to work with them."
Moore also has the small matter of a game to prepare for on Tuesday night when Rovers host Lincoln City in the Leasing.com Trophy.
The Rovers boss will keep an open mind in regards to potential signings in other areas of the pitch, ideally bringing in a defender and a midfielder.
But a striker remains his top priority and that is where his focus will sit on Monday.
Sheffield United's Leon Clarke is understood to be a target but the 34-year-old's wage increase following the Blades' promotion to the Premier League is thought to have added complications to a potential move.
Shrewsbury Town have also been linked with Clarke, whom United are keen to get off the books by the end of Monday either on a permanent deal or loan.