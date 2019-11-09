Doncaster Rovers: Why Ben Whiteman, Reece James and Donervon Daniels missed the cup tie with AFC Wimbledon

Ben Whiteman

The two players sat out the trip to Kingsmeadow along with the injured Donervon Daniels as Rovers earned a replay with their League One rivals.

Danny Amos, Madger Gomes and Joe Wright all came into the side for the cup tie.

"Ben and Reece were both out with illnesses over 48 hours," boss Darren Moore said.

"It's something that has swept through us over the last few weeks.

"It's not just been those two, several players have struggled with it.

"But those two had to pull out with the sickness and diahorrea.

"Danny and Madger stepped in and we utlised the squad to the best of it.

"That's why when we work in training we do it as a squad. If we do suffer and people have to step in and do a job, we're fine.

"I thought Danny and Madger stepped in and both did really well again."

Daniels reported an injury in training on Friday and was not risked.

"Donervon pulled up with a slight strain of his groin so we didn't want to take any chances with him," Moore said.

"It meant that Joe had to step in and he performed really well.

"It's only tightness for Donervon and we thought with the conditions it wasn't worth the risk.

"We think the tightness may have come because of the conditions we've trained in during the week. The pitches were heavy, slippery and wet.

"He trained on Friday but he complained of the tightness in his groin.

"We thought another three or four days would help get him back to fitness."