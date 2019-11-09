AFC Wimbledon 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Replay booked as missed chances cost Rovers in the capital

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Rovers enjoyed the better of the attacking play but needed to come from behind and failed to convert good opportunities on a rain-lashed outing at Kingsmeadow.

Joe Pigott headed Wimbledon ahead in the first half with Tom Anderson equalising after the break.

Darren Moore made three changes to his side with Ben Whiteman, Donervon Daniels and Reece James all missing out. In came Madger Gomes, Joe Wright and Danny Amos.

Paul Osew curled narrowly wide for the visitors with the first opportunity of the game.

But Rovers settled the better, dealing with Wimbledon’s approach of getting plenty of men behind the ball and working space with short, sharp passing.

It sparked a rapid break with Kieran Sadlier flashing a low ball across the box which Jon Taylor could not quite reach.

The hosts were equally adept at attacking quickly and Tyrell Thomas marched out of the defence before drilling a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Taylor rushed an excellent chance after collecting a fine crossfield ball from James Coppinger and sliced his clear shot well wide.

Kwame Thomas – who struggled in a battle of the Thomases with Wimbledon’s Terell – really should have put Rovers ahead as the half hour mark approached.

Amos delivered a wonderful cross from deep, Thomas pulled away from his marker but sent his header straight at Wimbledon keeper Nathan Trott from point blank range.

Despite the promising half of football, Rovers found themselves behind at the break.

Luke O’Neill found space for a cross from the right with Pigott wrestling space between the centre halves and heading beyond Seny Dieng, who was caught in no man’s land.

Rovers pushed hard for the equaliser after the break, going a little more direct and finding balls into the channels.

Coppinger capitalised on a few balls over the top in quick succession and tested Trott with a pair of early strikes.

Wimbledon should have doubled their lead when Thomas found himself with a free header from close range but planted it wide.

Rovers found the leveller on 63 minutes when Anderson rose to meet an Amos corner and power home a header from close range.

Coppinger again drilled an effort on goal which Trott was forced to deal with before setting up Brad Halliday to strike from a similar distance with the full back dragging his shot wide.

Rovers looked the more likely to grab a winner but it took a brilliant save from Seny Dieng to keep out a Kewsi Appiah header in the dying moments.

AFC WIMBLEDON: Trott; O'Neill, Kalambayi, Thomas, Osew (Guinness-Walker 79); Wagstaff, McLoughlin (Reilly 74), Hartigan, Pinnock; Appiah, Pigott. Subs not used: Tzanev, Stabana, Robinson, Madelin, Macnab.

ROVERS: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Wright, Amos; Sheaf, Gomes; Sadlier (Bingham 81), Coppinger, Taylor (May 59); Thomas. Subs not used: Lawlor, Blaney, Greaves, Longbottom, Watters, Bingham.

REFEREE: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)