Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings FA Cup stalemate at AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers battled back to earn a FA Cup replay against AFC Wimbledon – but will bemoan missed opportunities for failing to go straight through.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 12:23 am
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:48 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances from Rovers at Kingsmeadow.

1. Seny Dieng 7

Had very little to do throughout the game but produced a stunning save from Appiah late on. Played well with the ball too.

2. Brad Halliday 6

Always an attacking threat for Rovers but often left himself too much to do defensively and was under pressure from Osew.

3. Joe Wright 6

A solid return to the starting XI and did not look too out of place. Will be disappointed with the lack of pressure on Pigott for the Wimbledon goal.

4. Tom Anderson 7

A well-taken and brave header for for his goal. He too will have some regrets about the Pigott goal but was otherwise strong.

