Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings FA Cup stalemate at AFC Wimbledon

Here is how we rated the individual performances from Rovers at Kingsmeadow.
1. Seny Dieng 7
Had very little to do throughout the game but produced a stunning save from Appiah late on. Played well with the ball too.
2. Brad Halliday 6
Always an attacking threat for Rovers but often left himself too much to do defensively and was under pressure from Osew.
3. Joe Wright 6
A solid return to the starting XI and did not look too out of place. Will be disappointed with the lack of pressure on Pigott for the Wimbledon goal.
4. Tom Anderson 7
A well-taken and brave header for for his goal. He too will have some regrets about the Pigott goal but was otherwise strong.
