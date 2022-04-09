Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra LIVE: Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium
It’s do-or-die for Doncaster Rovers as they face bottom side Crewe Alexandra.
Rovers simply must win to give themselves any chance of avoiding the drop.
Gary McSheffrey’s side are now without a win in their last six games and lie eight points adrift of safety.
Crewe, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games, will be relegated if they suffer another defeat today.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Eco-Power Stadium.
'We could go down again' - Long-suffering Doncaster Rovers AND Crewe fan reveals similarities between both clubs
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:54
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 2 Crewe Alexandra 0
Goals: Rowe 10, Martin 47
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle (Younger 71), Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Smith (Galbraith 84), Barlow, Martin, Griffiths (Odubeko 76). Subs: Jones, Horton, Gardner, Dodoo.
Crewe: Richards, Billington (Lawton 90), Sass-Davies, Lundstram, Offord, Harper, Lowery, Ainley, Long, Mandron (Porter 76), Sambou (Murphy 67). Subs: Jaaskelainen, Finney, Griffiths, Kashket.
Referee: Declan Bourne
74 COMFORTABLE
Rovers seeing this through fairly comfortably as it stands.
The experienced players have played a key role today - Rowe, Bostock and Clayton.
61 THREAT
A couple of decent moments for the visitors as Ainley charges into the box and feels he is brought down by Knoyle.
Nothing given.
Smith then has to clear a header off the line, although it may have been drifting wide.
47 GOAL ROVERS!
Perfect start to the second half.
Martin eventually blasts home after Smith and Barlow saw their efforts blocked.
Awful goal from a Crewe perspective.
46 KICK OFF
Back underway here.
HALF TIME
Rovers lead at half time! A very novel feeling.
They started the game on the front foot and made it count on the scoresheet.
Crewe are a very poor team but they’ve just been given a little encouragement towards the end of that half.
Work to do.
41 ANOTHER LET-OFF!
Crewe play their way through and Long blazes over the bar with only Mitchell to beat.
The visitors have suddenly grown in confidence and it’s got a little sloppy from Rovers.
39 LET OFF
Major let-off for Rovers as they fail to clear their lines and Harper’s curling effort comes back off the inside of the post.
33 SAVED
Bostock’s freekick is blocked by the wall and his follow-up attempt is saved by Richards.
Rovers have been comfortably on top and they need to put this game to bed. Crewe look incredibly vulnerable.
31 BLOCKED
Martin cuts inside and his goalbound shot is blocked.