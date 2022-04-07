'We could go down again' - Long-suffering Doncaster Rovers AND Crewe fan reveals similarities between both clubs
Crewe Alexandra, this weekend’s visitors to the Eco-Power Stadium, have lost 14 of their last 15 games.
Like Doncaster Rovers, they look doomed to relegation – and the similarities don’t end there.
Phil Bedford has a foot in both camps after growing up in Doncaster and following Rovers before moving to Crewe in the late 80s and becoming a season ticket holder at Gresty Road.
We got his take on a miserable season.
“The primary reason for Crewe’s poor season is their failure to replace the five players from the 19/20 promotion-winning side now playing in the Championship,” he said.
“Perry NG (Cardiff) and Harry Pickering (Blackburn) were quality full backs with attacking flair. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff) was the heartbeat in midfield, while Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale (both Blackpool) were wide lads giving assists and goals.
“Recruitment was inconsistent at best and compounded by two incoming players retiring on the eve of the season.
“Signings like ex-Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes and striker Scott Kashket have proved to be big disappointments.”
He added: “Crewe will likely set up in a 3-5-2. With no genuine wide players that’s the direction David Artell has gone in to try and employ some width. It’s had limited success to say the least.
“The fans are split over the manager and how much of the budget should be directed at the Category Two academy. There’s concern we could go down again next season.
“So it’s happy days! Here’s hoping both famous old clubs will bottom out quickly and begin the climb back.”