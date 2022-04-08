Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger linked with head of football operations role

Football Insider say a recruitment source has told them that terms have been agreed and an announcement is imminent.

Rovers this week revealed plans to radically overhaul their off-field structure by appointing a head of football operations to work in tandem with the manager.

The figurehead will be accountable for every major facet of the football club, including player recruitment, the medical and conditioning departments, analysis and setting the culture and standards of Doncaster Rovers.

James Coppinger. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The closing date for applications is Monday.

Coppinger, Rovers’ record appearance maker, retired from playing last summer and became the club’s head of player development.

The 41-year-old actually had a fairly active coaching role under Richie Wellens earlier in the season and was a visible member of his former teammate’s backroom team.

Following Wellens’ sacking in December, he has taken more of a back seat to concentrate on his role as a mentor.

Rovers have had four managers since early last year – Darren Moore, Andy Butler, Wellens and Gary McSheffrey – and hope the new appointment will create more continuity and stability.