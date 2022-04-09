Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra: Build-up and updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

It’s do-or-die for Doncaster Rovers as they face bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 10:00 am

Rovers simply must win to give themselves any chance of avoiding the drop.

Gary McSheffrey’s side are now without a win in their last six games and lie eight points adrift of safety.

Crewe, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games, will be relegated if they suffer another defeat today.

Eco-Power Stadium.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Eco-Power Stadium.

