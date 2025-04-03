Bradford visit the Eco-Power Stadium later this month for the final home game of 24-25.

In news that will shock absolutely nobody, Doncaster Rovers' upcoming meeting with Bradford City has been moved for live TV coverage.

Many thought it was an inevitability given that the two promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals are down to meet in DN4 on the penultimate weekend of the regular campaign.

And now Sky Sports have confirmed a new time for the Eco-Power Stadium clash. It will still be played on Saturday, April 26 but kick-off has been moved forward to 12.30pm - a slot Rovers have become all-too familiar with this term.

Grant McCann's side will welcome the Bantams for their final home game of 2024-25 - unless they have to negotiate the play-offs.

Remarkably, it will be the ninth Saturday 12.30pm league game for Rovers. That is effectively one-fifth of their entire league programme, not to mention the odd Thursday night match thrown in for good measure.

Their next two outings - away at Cheltenham this coming weekend and at home to Wimbledon on April 12 - are also 12.30pm kick-offs.