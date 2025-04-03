Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City gets new date and time as Sky Sports decision is revealed
Many thought it was an inevitability given that the two promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals are down to meet in DN4 on the penultimate weekend of the regular campaign.
And now Sky Sports have confirmed a new time for the Eco-Power Stadium clash. It will still be played on Saturday, April 26 but kick-off has been moved forward to 12.30pm - a slot Rovers have become all-too familiar with this term.
Grant McCann's side will welcome the Bantams for their final home game of 2024-25 - unless they have to negotiate the play-offs.
Remarkably, it will be the ninth Saturday 12.30pm league game for Rovers. That is effectively one-fifth of their entire league programme, not to mention the odd Thursday night match thrown in for good measure.
Their next two outings - away at Cheltenham this coming weekend and at home to Wimbledon on April 12 - are also 12.30pm kick-offs.
