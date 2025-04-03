Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City gets new date and time as Sky Sports decision is revealed

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Bradford visit the Eco-Power Stadium later this month for the final home game of 24-25.Bradford visit the Eco-Power Stadium later this month for the final home game of 24-25.
Bradford visit the Eco-Power Stadium later this month for the final home game of 24-25.
In news that will shock absolutely nobody, Doncaster Rovers' upcoming meeting with Bradford City has been moved for live TV coverage.

Many thought it was an inevitability given that the two promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals are down to meet in DN4 on the penultimate weekend of the regular campaign.

And now Sky Sports have confirmed a new time for the Eco-Power Stadium clash. It will still be played on Saturday, April 26 but kick-off has been moved forward to 12.30pm - a slot Rovers have become all-too familiar with this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grant McCann's side will welcome the Bantams for their final home game of 2024-25 - unless they have to negotiate the play-offs.

Read all the latest Rovers news and views

Rovers post latest set of accounts – £3m losses

How we rated the players in Walsall draw

AI predicts where Rovers will finish season amid ultra-tight promotion race

Remarkably, it will be the ninth Saturday 12.30pm league game for Rovers. That is effectively one-fifth of their entire league programme, not to mention the odd Thursday night match thrown in for good measure.

Their next two outings - away at Cheltenham this coming weekend and at home to Wimbledon on April 12 - are also 12.30pm kick-offs.

Related topics:Bradford CitySky SportsYorkshireGrant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice