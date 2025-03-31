Doncaster Rovers accounts: Turnover up, but losses rise to £3million after 'change in direction'
The club have posted losses of £3,059,987 - up from losses of £1,795,244 the previous year. They say revenue totalled £5.6million - a small increase from the previous year.
A club statement said: "The account period marked a change in direction at the club. Terry Bramall succeeded David Blunt as chair while Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne returned to the dugout.
"The combination of these changes and a fresh approach resulted in a marked improvement on the previous year, when the club had finished 18th in League Two. It also, however, resulted in an increase to operating losses."
Among the reasons cited for losses include an increase in player salaries, energy bills and stewarding costs.
The statement added: "The overall health of the club’s finances improved, with the chairman putting emphasis on reducing finance costs - lost money from the club - and reducing debt owed to trade creditors. Similarly, the debts owed to the club have reduced significantly between the two operating years."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.