Doncaster Rovers dropped two valuable points after being pegged back at the death by Walsall.

I asked AI whether Doncaster Rovers, Notts County, Bradford City, Port Vale, Walsall or AFC Wimbledon will win League Two - this is what it said

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Rovers let two points slip out of their grasp after being pegged back late against Walsall.

Substitute Danny Johnson rescued a late point for Walsall after a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp had twice seen Doncaster take the lead.

Rovers now trail Port Vale in third place by three points, though they have a game in hand on the Valiants.

So will Rovers win automatic promotion? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

84pts (+29)

1. Walsall

84pts (+29) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

82pts (+15)

2. Port Vale

82pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+23)

3. Notts County

79pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+20)

4. Bradford City

79pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

