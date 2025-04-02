Substitute Danny Johnson rescued a late point for Walsall after a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp had twice seen Doncaster take the lead.

Rovers now trail Port Vale in third place by three points, though they have a game in hand on the Valiants.

So will Rovers win automatic promotion? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

