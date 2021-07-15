Doncaster Rovers trialist signs for Danish club

One of the players who has spent time on trial with Doncaster Rovers during this pre-season has signed for a club.

Full back Jon Flanagan has joined Danish side HB Koge on a two-year deal, seeing him link up with his former Liverpool team mate Daniel Agger, who manages the side.

Flanagan joined up with Rovers at the start of pre-season training and featured in the friendly with Rossington Main.

The 28-year-old was invited to join Rovers’ pre-season getaway to Scotland at the start of this week but did not attend.

Flanagan was one of Liverpool’s brightest young prospects when he emerged through their academy and was snapped up by Reds legend Steven Gerrard when he took charge of Rangers.

After leaving Rangers last summer, he joined Belgian side Charleroi.

