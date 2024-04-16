Doncaster Rovers to take root-and-branch approach as they bid to shed rotten injury record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But arguably one of the biggest improvements they'll be targeting is regarding injuries: ensuring that they do not encounter another crisis such as the one that has stalked them for virtually the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Large portions of the season have seen manager Grant McCann have to work without a clutch of key players. Often the figure has been into double figures.

The disruption is perhaps best highlighted by the fact that only five players have started 25 league games or more (Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Luke Molyneux, Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu).

Rovers are hopeful that they have finally got to the bottom of Jack Senior's injury concerns. Pic: Howard Roe.

The injury situation has thankfully started to clear up in the last few months and that's coincided with the arrival of David Rennie as the club's head of medical.

He arrived in early December and according to McCann is already making a big difference. Using the example of Jack Senior, who has been beset by hamstring concerns, McCann says Rennie's expertise means they are finally starting to get to the bottom of niggling knocks incurred by the players.

Speaking to the Free Press when asked for an update on the former FC Halifax defender, McCann said: "Jack came back in training for a couple of days in the early part of this week. We've had a bit of bad news and good news really.

"He's come back and felt that same hamstring three times now this season. We've found that the scans he's had have been under-reported each time.

"So it's great that Dave has found this. We've now sent it to someone who he trusts and now we can get to the bottom of Jack's injury. So while we won't see him again for the rest of the season, it means we'll get him back fit, firing and ready for pre-season which is good."