'Roar us on' - Grant McCann pens open letter as he makes plea to Doncaster Rovers supporters

Rovers are in staggering form and have won eight consecutive matches. Saturday sees them welcome Barrow, one of the sides they are in direct competition with for a play-off spot, to the Eco-Power Stadium. It is their final home encounter ahead before games away at Colchester and Gillingham.

And ahead of the fixture, McCann has banged the drum and is calling for fans to bring the noise.

"We have one home game remaining this season and it would be fantastic if you could join us at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday," McCann said, in an open letter addressed to the fanbase.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"Both on and off the pitch, there has been a real gathering of momentum over the last two months. Results and performances have been excellent and that has only grown the positive feeling within the camp that has been present all season. But the increase in positivity from supporters has not gone unnoticed by us too.

"There is a real buzz around the place at the moment and we want that to continue through the summer, regardless of what happens in the final few matches of this season.

"As we have done over the last few months, we are simply focused on the next game. It is an approach that has stood us in good stead and helped us produce a run of form that has given ourselves an opportunity. That is all we have at this stage and there is work to do in the final three games to maintain it.

"That work continues on Saturday and you can be a part of it with us from the stands. After the game, the players will return from the changing room to carry out their lap of appreciation. More than an opportunity for you to show them your appreciation, it is a welcome chance for us to thank you for the support you have shown us this season.

"Wherever we have been, the backing has been tremendous, throughout the tough times and the good. What has been really pleasing has been the growing atmosphere at home.

"It was tremendous for the Wrexham game and has been maintained since then. The roars when the goals went in against Accrington last weekend were incredible.

"This will be another tough game for us this weekend against a Barrow side that have been at the top end of the division all season. Your backing and vocal support can be a big factor in making sure we sign off at home on a positive note.