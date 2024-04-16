'A firm no' - Doncaster Rovers leaving nothing to chance as they chase more history
For Grant McCann, the key to building on Doncaster Rovers' success is to just keep on keeping on.
Eight straight wins in the league have seen Rovers shoot up the standings. They sit just a place and a point outside the play-offs with three matches left to play.
Whilst many managers may consider rewarding their players with an extra day off after such commendable achievements, McCann is leaving nothing to chance.
Strict schedules will be adhered to as they bid to keep up the momentum and see if it is enough to clinch what would surely be one of the greatest gatecrashes in EFL history.
"We'll make sure we get the right amount into the group this week," the Rovers boss told the Free Press, ahead of a blank week before the finale arrives in the shape of a three-game run starting with Barrow at home next Saturday.
"We're not changing anything. I did have a chat with the staff about maybe giving them maybe an extra day off but it was a firm no! It's about us keeping doing what we're doing.
"One or two might have a bit of time off, not a rest, but take it off in the week. But it's important we keep the other boys - the ones who aren't getting as much time - fresh and ready. So training is really important this week."
