'A firm no' - Doncaster Rovers leaving nothing to chance as they chase more history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For Grant McCann, the key to building on Doncaster Rovers' success is to just keep on keeping on.

Eight straight wins in the league have seen Rovers shoot up the standings. They sit just a place and a point outside the play-offs with three matches left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst many managers may consider rewarding their players with an extra day off after such commendable achievements, McCann is leaving nothing to chance.

Strict schedules will be adhered to as they bid to keep up the momentum and see if it is enough to clinch what would surely be one of the greatest gatecrashes in EFL history.

"We'll make sure we get the right amount into the group this week," the Rovers boss told the Free Press, ahead of a blank week before the finale arrives in the shape of a three-game run starting with Barrow at home next Saturday.

"We're not changing anything. I did have a chat with the staff about maybe giving them maybe an extra day off but it was a firm no! It's about us keeping doing what we're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad