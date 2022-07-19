The Doncaster Rovers boss fielded no fewer than five auditionees in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town and wants to begin finalising his squad with the new season under two weeks away.

Five players have already arrived at the club this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin in action for Doncaster Rovers during pre-season. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"The next ones are trying to get the trialists that we like done and dusted so we have got a settled squad,” McSheffrey told The Free Press.

"We’ll get the Rotherham game out the way then discuss who we want to keep in the building.”

Rovers are set to test their progress against Championship opposition when the Millers visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday (7pm kick-off).

Former Bristol City, Cardiff and Middlesbrough playmaker Lee Tomlin is expected to play some part in the match.

The 33-year-old is on trial at Doncaster and has been training and playing for free, McSheffrey revealed.

He scored the decisive goal against Huddersfield with a penalty kick to help Rovers make it four wins from four pre-season friendlies.

Discussing his performance, McSheffrey said: "He was good again; he showed some moments of brilliance but his out-of-possession play was good – he kept the structure and discipline was pleasing.

“We’ll have a sit down with Lee this week and see if we can come to some sort of agreement.”

Tomlin is well-known to several Rovers’ players and staff, having played with Kieran Agard at Bristol City, Adam Clayton at Middlesbrough and Tommy Rowe at Peterborough United.

He is not expected to play every minute of every game should he sign, but it would seem the general consensus from within the club is that he can be a difference-maker with his ability on the ball.

McSheffrey added: "He’s enjoying his football more than he’s enjoyed it for five or six years.

"He’s a good person to have around the place and a good player at the level.

"We’ll get Tuesday out the way and see where it goes from there.”