The 22-year-old, who was released by the Black Cats at the end of last season, had featured in Rovers’ friendlies against Armthorpe Welfare and Nuneaton Borough.

But he was let go on Sunday.

"The kind of full-back we want in the left-back area needs to be a little bit more composed,” Gary McSheffrey confirmed after Wednesday's friendly win over Spennymoor Town.

"Obviously you want your full-backs to have a left foot that’s a bit of a wand, if I’m being picky and greedy.

"He was a great lad, fully committed, but I just feel we need a bit of a different type. I don’t just want to settle for one that’s in the building because he’s in the building.

“I want to wait for the right one. We’ve got another trialist in who played well tonight.”

McSheffrey was referring to former Rangers left-back James Maxwell, who started against Spennymoor.

“For me, he looks a more comfortable player straight away,” the Rovers’ boss said of his performance.

Maxwell, 20, turned down a new one-year deal with Rangers this summer.

He spent the last two seasons on loan in the Scottish Championship with Queen of the South and Ayr United respectively, clocking up 60 appearances in the second tier.

Speaking to The Athletic earlier this month, Maxwell said: “I could have stayed at Rangers on the same terms and got another loan to the Championship to get to 100 games, but it didn’t excite me

“I want a challenge that is going to give me that buzz again. It’s been a while since I had that."

The same report says the Scottish giants will be due ‘training compensation’ for Maxwell should he sign a contract elsewhere, as they offered him fresh terms.

Maxwell claimed he has been given assurances by his former employers they will ‘do right by me’ and added: “If there is a deal to be done, they won’t stand in my way."

He also claimed clubs in League One have shown an interest in signing him.