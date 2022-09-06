Rovers were beaten 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday but managed to avoid any hangover from relegation by going six games unbeaten at the start of the 22/23 League Two campaign.

They did so without several key players owing to a succession of injuries which continue to be a burden.

Mansfield's Lucas Akins scores from the spot to make it 3-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what response he wants from his players this week, McSheffrey said: “Not to get too down about it. If you put it into perspective and look at the first block of games we have got good points.

"We take it on the chin but we have done OK. It’s a stinger but it will make us work just as hard, if not harder.”

Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton also stressed the need for perspective after the match.

He said: “We would have signed up for that start. We start a new block of games now and try and do the same.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst has a shot at goal against the Stags.

"If we keep doing that all season over seven games I am sure we will be right up there."

McSheffrey’s side are without a midweek fixture before they head to Hartlepool United this Saturday, meaning the players and coaching staff will have an uninterrupted week on the training pitch.

McSheffrey said: “We need our experienced players to react well from it and our young players not to lose any confidence.”

Clayton added: "We have got a week to go and put it right and have a good week with a smiley dressing room then go again.”

The performance of winger Kyle Hurst was picked out as one positive from last weekend’s game.

The 20-year-old has impressed since arriving from Birmingham City on a free transfer this summer and hit the post in the second half with the score at 1-1.

"I was delighted with Kyle Hurst,” said McSheffrey.

"He kept getting the ball and when he's dribbling 50 yards he needs more from strikers and from people in front of him because he needs a pass.