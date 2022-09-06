Doncaster Rovers pair call for perspective after Mansfield Town inflict first League Two defeat
Gary McSheffrey wants his Doncaster Rovers players to maintain some perspective following their first league defeat of the season.
Rovers were beaten 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday but managed to avoid any hangover from relegation by going six games unbeaten at the start of the 22/23 League Two campaign.
They did so without several key players owing to a succession of injuries which continue to be a burden.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Not great news’: Doncaster Rovers reveal how long Birmingham City loanee will be ruled out
-
2
Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson set for another spell on the sidelines
-
3
Doncaster Rovers pair call for perspective after Mansfield Town inflict first League Two defeat
-
4
Doncaster Rovers captain rejects manager’s claim of players ‘shirking responsibilities’ in Mansfield Town defeat
-
5
The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon. Carlisle United and Sutton United would be in a our alternative table
Asked what response he wants from his players this week, McSheffrey said: “Not to get too down about it. If you put it into perspective and look at the first block of games we have got good points.
"We take it on the chin but we have done OK. It’s a stinger but it will make us work just as hard, if not harder.”
Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton also stressed the need for perspective after the match.
He said: “We would have signed up for that start. We start a new block of games now and try and do the same.
"If we keep doing that all season over seven games I am sure we will be right up there."
Rovers want to average two points per game this term to give themselves the best possible chance of achieving their aim of promotion.
McSheffrey’s side are without a midweek fixture before they head to Hartlepool United this Saturday, meaning the players and coaching staff will have an uninterrupted week on the training pitch.
McSheffrey said: “We need our experienced players to react well from it and our young players not to lose any confidence.”
Clayton added: "We have got a week to go and put it right and have a good week with a smiley dressing room then go again.”
The performance of winger Kyle Hurst was picked out as one positive from last weekend’s game.
The 20-year-old has impressed since arriving from Birmingham City on a free transfer this summer and hit the post in the second half with the score at 1-1.
"I was delighted with Kyle Hurst,” said McSheffrey.
"He kept getting the ball and when he's dribbling 50 yards he needs more from strikers and from people in front of him because he needs a pass.
"That was the disappointing thing – people shirking their responsibility to take the ball.”