Rovers moved into the final play-off spot following Tuesday’s late win over Stockport County, which stretched their unbeaten start to life back in League Two to four matches.

They have picked up eight points so far – and their current average of two points per game would almost certainly be enough to earn automatic promotion.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

Just one side, Accrington Stanley, has finished with more than 92 points from 46 games in the fourth tier over the last five seasons.

“As long as we know we are where we need to be, in time it will start taking care of itself,” said Rovers boss McSheffrey, who has made no secret of his aim to return to League One at the first attempt.

”I was just asking for a better performance level (against Stockport). We have got points on the board by playing poor and ugly.

"But now we have put a performance together hopefully it gives fans a bit of confidence.”

McSheffrey was less than impressed with Doncaster’s first four performances of the 22/23 campaign.

He said: “We haven’t played well this year bar tonight. We played a bit better on Saturday (against AFC Wimbledon).

"We should probably be on zero points from our performance level, but we managed to get five before tonight.

"At this stage of the season it’s about getting points on the board.”

McSheffrey’s team selections in the opening weeks have been hamstrung by injuries and suspension.

But he was handed a boost by the return of Luke Molyneux against the Hatters.

The winger – a summer signing from Hartlepool – came off the bench for his debut after recovering from a knee injury sustained in a pre-season friendly against Rotherham United.

Jon Taylor and Ben Close are also nearing a return.

McSheffrey added: “We will get some players back, some stability, some continuity into our starting XI and good subs.

"Four games, eight points, we’ll take that. We’re on target.”

Another tough test awaits Rovers this weekend when they welcome early league leaders Salford City to the Eco-Power Stadium.