Doncaster Rovers' new home kit gets fans talking as squad numbers for next season are revealed

Doncaster Rovers have released their new home kit for the 2025/26 campaign.

In a nod to previous designs down the years, the traditional red-and-white hoops are complemented by a navy blue trim.

The new kit, which is already on sale, features the new front-of-shirt sponsors Pass Logistics. The club's website reads: "The navy trim runs down each side and along the shoulder line, while the back of the shirt features a full red panel with one full white hoop towards the foot. The shirt will be accompanied by white shorts and red socks with a navy trim."

The navy inclusion was most recently included on the 2016/17 home shirt and before that it was a big part of the infamous 2000/01 'Beazer Homes' kit.

The new Rovers home strip for next season.

Shirts are priced £50 adults and £40 for both juniors and toddlers. After unveiling the kit on Thursday night, Rovers fans gave have been reacting on social media, with the vast majority of comments positive.

One fan wrote: "Smart shirt , do prefer black shorts though but wouldn’t really go with navy." Another concurred, saying: "I really like that! Nice collar and matching cuffs, new sponsor looks better too."

Another said: "Like it, brave to try something a bit different. Collar always a winner."

But not everyone loved it. One response on Twitter/X said: "Just looks like Wigan Warriors 2004 rugby shirt".

Meanwhile, Rovers have released their squad numbers for next season. There's a couple of slight tweaks with Owen Bailey taking over the number four shirt - previously worn by Tom Anderson - and Jay McGrath now wearing number six which was previously worn by Richard Wood.

The departures of Joseph Olowu and Rob Street has left five and nine vacant respectively whilst new arrival Robbie Gotts takes on the number 22 shirt.