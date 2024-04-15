Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann has masterminded eight successive league victories. It has completely changed expectations among the fanbase and has the team on the cusp of the League Two play-off places with the season's end in sight. They sit a point outside the top seven with three matches left.

Tuesday night sees another important matchday take place, albeit Rovers are not in action themselves. Five games are pencilled in, with one particular fixture of huge significance to McCann's men. The two sides directly above them face-off, when seventh-placed Crawley meet sixth-placed Barrow in Sussex.

A scroll through messageboards and social media shows a myriad of desired outcomes with plenty of focus on the game. But among the Rovers camp there appears to be precious little interest in what the end result will be at the Broadfield Stadium.

James Maxwell is staying fully focused on what Rovers do, not their rivals. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.)

"I didn't even know they were playing!" is the honest response from Rovers' James Maxwell when asked whether he'll be keeping a keen eye on proceedings midweek.

His comments reflect just how single-minded this group are and how determined they are to plot their own successful end to the season, rather than rely on others.

"You'll naturally see the results come in anyway," adds Maxwell, who notched his second goal of the season in last weekend's 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

