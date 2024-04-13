'Running out of superlatives', 'defender's nightmare' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Accrington win

Grant McCann’s side are now unbelievably just a solitary point outside the play-offs with three games of the season remaining. They eased to victory here with four different scorers.
Hakeeb Adelakun continued his red-hot form with the opener before teeing up Joe Ironside for the second. James Maxwell made it 3-0 on the hour before Owen Bailey wrapped up the scoring. Here’s how we rated the players in today’s clash.
1. Rovers delight
Joe Ironside celebrates scoring his 20th goal of the season. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7
Hardly had a thing to do all game, save for a few catches and straightforward stops. A cool and composed figure that sets the tone. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Jamie Sterry 7
Another excellent showing, both in containing the rare Accrington attacks down his flank and getting forward. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Richard Wood 8
Nullified the few threats Stanley posed. Made a whopping eight clearances - by far and away the highest total - before being cleverly rested and taken off just after the hour. Photo: HOWARD ROE