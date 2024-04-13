'Running out of superlatives', 'defender's nightmare' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Accrington win

Grant McCann’s side are now unbelievably just a solitary point outside the play-offs with three games of the season remaining. They eased to victory here with four different scorers.

Hakeeb Adelakun continued his red-hot form with the opener before teeing up Joe Ironside for the second. James Maxwell made it 3-0 on the hour before Owen Bailey wrapped up the scoring. Here’s how we rated the players in today’s clash.