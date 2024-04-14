A 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend leaves Rovers sitting in eight spot, just one point behind Crawley with three games to go.

It is a remarkable surge for Rovers who were third bottom just 14 games ago.

Here are just some of the fans who were at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more Rovers news here.

1 . Rovers 4 Accrington 0 Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

