Our best pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying another thumping win

The unlikeliest of play-off pushes is getting ever nearer for Rovers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Apr 2024, 12:15 BST

A 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend leaves Rovers sitting in eight spot, just one point behind Crawley with three games to go.

It is a remarkable surge for Rovers who were third bottom just 14 games ago.

Here are just some of the fans who were at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

