A 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend leaves Rovers sitting in eight spot, just one point behind Crawley with three games to go.
It is a remarkable surge for Rovers who were third bottom just 14 games ago.
Here are just some of the fans who were at the game. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Rovers 4 Accrington 0
Doncaster Rovers kept up their amazing run of form with a big win over Accrington. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Rovers 4 Accrington 0
3. Rovers 4 Accrington 0
4. Rovers 4 Accrington 0
