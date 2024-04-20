Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Arsenal man recently racked up his 100th outing for Grant McCann's side. After arriving in September 2021, the centre-half has enjoyed plenty of ups and downs in that time. It has included the lows of relegation and the highs of playing in a team that is in the form of its life right now. McCann's men have won eight league games on the bounce and are hunting down a play-off spot.

"I'm truly grateful from the bottom of my heart," said Olowu, who is under contract until the summer of 2025, when asked to reflect on his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First and foremost to God almighty and especially to Doncaster Rovers. Sitting here now, almost three years on, they offered me a short-term contract and then they backed me.

"I'm thankful I was able to repay that faith and continue as I have. I just want to keep getting better and better. It's been some journey so far and I'm sure there'll be a lot more things to look forward to."

Speaking to the media ahead of today's huge clash at home to play-off rivals Barrow, Olowu added: "It might sound strange to say it but it's been exciting in terms of we're always facing something different.