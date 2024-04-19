Update on George Miller and other absentees as Doncaster Rovers injury curse starts to subside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann has often been without a clutch of players at various intervals this term. But there was positive news issued by the manager when it comes to those who are on the sidelines - some of whom have been out of action for almost the entire season.

Speaking to the Free Press, McCann said: "It's been good this week because, although they'll not play again this season, we've had Liam Ravenhill out on the grass, Caolan Lavery and George Miller have too.

"We've had Bobby Faulkner out training and in with the group albeit just small parts of sessions. Jon Taylor has trained fully so it's been positive because all those boys have had a tough, tough time of it with injuries.

"It's pleasing to see them out there and it's given the rest of the group a lift as well, just seeing them out there. It's been good for us from that point of view, allowing boys to get back up to speed and hopefully being able to crack on with their careers.

"In their heads they're just trying to get themselves fit. They're not going to rush it and there's no way they'd be able to do that. It's baby steps like bringing them into training and dipping them in and out."

The return to training, albeit at the extremely tentative stage, of Miller is particularly good news. The former Barnsley man has not kicked a ball in anger since last August as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

McCann says the 25-year-old is a good character around the training ground and has already began to think about a possible partnership with current loan star Hakeeb Adelakun - a prospect that will be music to the ears of Rovers fans.

"With George, the big thing with him was his knee kept swelling up," McCann added. "He had two or three different operations but thankfully we got to the bottom of it which is really pleasing. He's training now and not getting any swelling. He just needs to get his fitness up now.

"He actually said to Haks (Hakeeb Adelakun) and said 'I can't wait to play with you next season, you'll get me 40 goals!'