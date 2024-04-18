FA makes big decision for next season that will impact Doncaster Rovers
The rule applies to the first round proper onwards, meaning all ties will have to be decided on the day either inside 90 minutes or after extra-time or penalties. At present replays have been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the long-standing tradition is now set to be consigned to the history books - aside from the qualifying rounds.
Just this season Doncaster Rovers were taken to a replay in the first round of the competition. After a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley the two sides had to meet again with Rovers edging the replay 2-1 in extra-time.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.
"This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.
"The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.
"We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football and the women’s and girls’ game. All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support.
