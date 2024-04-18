FA makes big decision for next season that will impact Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rule applies to the first round proper onwards, meaning all ties will have to be decided on the day either inside 90 minutes or after extra-time or penalties. At present replays have been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the long-standing tradition is now set to be consigned to the history books - aside from the qualifying rounds.

Just this season Doncaster Rovers were taken to a replay in the first round of the competition. After a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley the two sides had to meet again with Rovers edging the replay 2-1 in extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.

The FA Cup is scrapping replays from next season. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.