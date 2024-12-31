Doncaster Rovers man breaks silence on contract situation and reveals Pep Guardiola homework

Joseph Olowu is one of a number of Rovers players whose contract, as it stands, is due to expire in the summer.

Joseph Olowu is one of a number of Doncaster Rovers players heading into the final few months of his existing contract.

The former Arsenal centre-half is in his fourth campaign at Rovers and has arguably put in his most assured and consistent displays over the last few months.

He has formed a solid partnership at the back with Jay McGrath and many Rovers fans are keen to know if an agreement is close on extending his stay in South Yorkshire.

When that was put to Olowu by the Free Press, he replied: "I think that's a conversation to be had between the gaffer and my agent to be honest. Those are the two determining factors on that front.

"My agent is the one who negotiates - I just go out and kick a ball! That's a conversation for the two of them to have, as I say.

"It's my fourth season now and it's a great club. From the first day I walked in, I was welcomed with open arms and it's been the same ever since and I'm enjoying it."

Speaking ahead of the New Year's Day visit of Fleetwood, the 25-year-old also gave a fascinating insight into how he tries to improve on a personal level. He says he regularly watches sports documentaries, name-checking the recent 'Four in a row' based on the achievements of Manchester City.

He added: "I was watching the one City recently put out. A big thing Pep Guardiola was talking about was thinking in your head about going out there and winning. And once you do that you can destroy your opponents and I think it's a good example of how it is at the elite level.

"I've watched the Last Dance with Michael Jordan, another on the Williams' sisters (tennis). I like them because they open your mind up to not just football, but how athletes at the peak of their abilities cope with things."