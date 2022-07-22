The 24-year-old winger has arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium on a two-year deal, having top-scored for Hartlepool United last term with 12 goals in all competitions.

That was his best-ever haul in professional football – but the former Sunderland youngster wants more.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Luke Molyneux. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX

"I just want to try and improve from last year,” he said.

"I want at least 15-plus (goals) and to chip in with a few more assists as well.”

There is, of course, a bigger picture.

"On a team note promotion’s the first aim,” added Molyneux, who turned down Hartlepool’s offer of a new contract.

"If it ends up being play-offs it’s play-offs, but for us that top three is the main thing.”

‘Buzzing’ was Molyneux’s reaction to being handed the number 7 shirt, if only because it matches the number plate on his Audi!

His time in South Yorkshire is also a chance to grow on and off the pitch after flying the nest from his native North East, where he has spent his entire life and football career until now.

“I’ve always wanted to get away from there and try something new and have a new challenge,” Molyneux said.

"I feel like it will help me mature a lot more and be better as a player.

"It’s just going to help me become a better person as well as a better footballer.”

The easy option might have been to stay closer to home.

Molyneux has moved down alone and is living in a temporary set-up until he finds something more permanent.

Knowing Jonathan Mitchell and Ollie Younger, who have both had spells in the North East with Hartlepool and Sunderland respectively, has helped with the transition.

“I feel like my time was up there,” Molyneux said of the decision to end his three-year Pools stint.

“I wanted to try and progress and work my way up the leagues. I can’t fault anything that happened at Hartlepool, I had a great season and the fans were brilliant.