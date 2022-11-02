James Coppinger, head of football operations at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster spent four consecutive seasons in the second tier from 2008 to 2012 and returned there for the 2013/14 campaign but now find themselves two divisions below in League Two.

It would take a particularly deep set of pockets these days to emulate their mighty rise from what was then known as the Conference to the Championship in the five years between 2003 and 2008.

And, by Coppinger’s own admission, Rovers simply can’t compete financially with the competition.

"Sustainability isn’t everyone’s favourite word because people want success quickly,” he told The Free Press.

"People want to see the best players, managers, everything, and money buys that.

”I’m working for this club and sustainability is a big part of it. I do think it can get us to where we want to be, but it takes time.”

Do the club aspire to return to the Championship?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Championship is the long-term goal for most clubs in League One and League Two,” said Coppinger.

"When you look at the resources that other clubs have got available it’s really, really difficult.

"So we should be doing something different, which we are.”

Coppinger, a club legend in his playing days, was appointed to his role in April following a restructure of the club’s footballing operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the scope of his job, which he says involves working with every footballing department at the club, Coppinger said: “Because the club have never had a head of football operations it’s almost a blank canvas for me.

"It was a big reason why we appointed Danny (Schofield, head coach) because he’s worked with a head of football operations for two or three years and understands what’s expected.

"For me, it’s about weighing up where this club is, how it’s ran, how I can implement my stamp on things. It’s going to take time, putting processes in place.”

Will there be money available in January to allow Schofield to bring in his own players? Chief executive Gavin Baldwin previously said there would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve not had that conversation,” Coppinger said.